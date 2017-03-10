Willow Run exhibit opening at University of Michigan museum

ANN ARBOR, Mich. The University of Michigan Museum of Art is presenting photographs of the former Willow Run plant taken by the granddaughter of the industrial complex's architect.
The exhibit, "Ernestine Ruben at Willow Run: Mobilizing Memory," opens Saturday at the Ann Arbor museum. Ruben photographed the dormant site — designed by Albert Kahn and famous for its World War II production — shortly before its demolition.
Curators say the exhibition brings viewers into the remnants of part of Michigan's industrial past. The exhibit includes a short film Ruben co-created.
On Sunday, Ruben and Jennifer Friess, an assistant curator, will talk about the exhibition and screen the film. They also will discuss Ruben's return to the complex during a presentation on Wednesday that also includes a film screening.
