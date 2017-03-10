Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Willow Run exhibit opening at University of Michigan museum

The Associated Press

Posted 5:57pm on Friday, Mar. 10, 2017

ANN ARBOR, Mich. The University of Michigan Museum of Art is presenting photographs of the former Willow Run plant taken by the granddaughter of the industrial complex's architect.

The exhibit, "Ernestine Ruben at Willow Run: Mobilizing Memory," opens Saturday at the Ann Arbor museum. Ruben photographed the dormant site — designed by Albert Kahn and famous for its World War II production — shortly before its demolition.

Curators say the exhibition brings viewers into the remnants of part of Michigan's industrial past. The exhibit includes a short film Ruben co-created.

On Sunday, Ruben and Jennifer Friess, an assistant curator, will talk about the exhibition and screen the film. They also will discuss Ruben's return to the complex during a presentation on Wednesday that also includes a film screening.

---

Online:

http://bit.ly/2mt7w7p



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me