Colorado strip club operator accused of exploiting dancers

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

Posted 3:52pm on Friday, Mar. 10, 2017

DENVER A Colorado company that owns over a dozen strip clubs around the country is facing a federal lawsuit over allegations that it exploited its dancers by requiring them to pay fees in order to work.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Denver, alleges that the clubs, including PT's Showclubs in Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana and Maine, charged the workers fees based on the time of day they worked and also took portions of their tips to pay bouncers and DJs.

The suit was filed on behalf of a woman who worked at a club in Denver but her lawyers are also seeking compensation for potentially hundreds of other women who work in the clubs owned by the company, VCG Holding Corp. It declined to comment.



