'Waco' about 1993 standoff to begin filming near Santa Fe

Posted 12:42pm on Friday, Mar. 10, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M. A miniseries about the 1993 standoff between a religious group and federal authorities in Waco, Texas, is set to begin filming in Santa Fe County.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2necxkb ) that assistant production coordinator Dustin Dellavecchia says the six-episode series "Waco" is in preproduction at Santa Fe Studios. Officials say producers have begun scouting exterior county locations.

The show, which documents the standoff between the Branch Davidian sect and federal authorities, will star Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh, leader of the Branch Davidians, and Michael Shannon as FBI negotiator Gary Noesner. Recording artist and actor Ludacris is rumored to play a sect member in the show.

Spike TV won the bidding process for the show. A premiere date has not been announced.

