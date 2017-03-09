Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Don't move: More than 300 people do mannequin challenge

The Associated Press

Posted 6:37pm on Thursday, Mar. 09, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. More than 300 people have struck a pose, all in the name of laughter.

They performed a mannequin challenge outdoors Thursday at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids to celebrate the start of Gilda's LaughFest. It's a 10-day festival of comedy to raise money for families dealing with cancer. It's named for late comedian Gilda Radner.

The participants held their pose for nearly four minutes while a video crew recorded it.

LaughFest 2017 has free and ticketed events featuring more than 100 performers in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Holland.

Online: http://www.laughfestgr.org



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me