Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Reiner father and son to leave footprints at Chinese Theater

The Associated Press

Posted 4:37pm on Thursday, Mar. 09, 2017

LOS ANGELES Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner are set to make history at the TCL Chinese Theatre, becoming the first father and son to jointly leave their footprints in concrete outside the Hollywood landmark.

Organizers of the eighth annual TCM Classic Film Festival announced Thursday that it'll recognize the two entertainers with a hand-and-footprint ceremony on April 7. Both Reiners have had long careers as writers, directors and actors.

The 94-year-old Carl Reiner has collaborated with such legends as Mel Brooks, Sid Caesar, George Burns and Steve Martin, creating hit film and TV comedies since the 1960s.

Reiner's son, 70-year-old Rob Reiner, famously played "Meathead" on the 1970s sitcom "All in the Family" before going on to direct such films as "Stand By Me," "This is Spinal Tap" and "A Few Good Men."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me