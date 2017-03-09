Wires  >  AP Entertainment

'You'll Be Back' _ Brian d'Arcy James returns to 'Hamilton'

NEW YORK The first King George III from "Hamilton" is ready to put on his crown again.

Brian d'Arcy James, who originated the sly and hysterical monarch singing the song "You'll Be Back," will be back — he'll play him on Broadway starting April 14.

Others who have played the king include Jonathan Groff, Andrew Rannells, Rory O'Malley and Taran Killam.

James most recently was Tony Award-nominated for "Something Rotten!" He was in the show "Shrek The Musical," on NBC's series "Smash" and was part of the Oscar-winning cast of the movie "Spotlight."



