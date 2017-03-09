Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Game Change' reporting team to write about Trump election

The Associated Press

Posted 4:02pm on Thursday, Mar. 09, 2017

NEW YORK The reporting team that brought us the best-selling campaign books "Game Change" and "Double Down" are set to write about the stunning election of Donald Trump.

Penguin Press announced Thursday that it has a deal with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann for a book about the 2016 presidential election. HBO has acquired rights for a planned miniseries based on the book, which is currently untitled. Penguin expects the book to come out in early 2018, followed by the HBO miniseries.

"Game Change," published in 2010, was an account of Barack Obama's 2008 victory that revived the popularity of campaign books. It was adapted into an Emmy-winning HBO miniseries featuring Ed Harris as Obama's opponent, Sen. John McCain, and Julianne Moore as McCain's running mate, then-Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me