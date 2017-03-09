Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Late University of Kansas professor donates $1.1M to museum

The Associated Press

Posted 1:57pm on Thursday, Mar. 09, 2017

LAWRENCE, Kan. The estate of a former University of Kansas faculty member has donated $1.1 million to the school's Spencer Museum of Art.

Distinguished professor emerita of art history Marilyn Stokstad died last year. The latest gift brings her total donations to the university to more than $2.3 million.

Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little says Stokstad's gifts continue to make the university a leader in the art and art history fields.

The newest donation will help improve and maintain the museum's building, publish scholarly exhibition catalogues for the museum or the Spencer Research Library, and acquire art history books at the Murphy Art & Architecture Library.

The money will also fund the museum's Marilyn Stokstad Directorship position.

Stokstad joined the school's faculty in 1958. She taught more than 20 different courses before retiring in 2002.



