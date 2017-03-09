Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AG suggests openness to review of predecessors' actions

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

Posted 1:07pm on Thursday, Mar. 09, 2017

WASHINGTON Attorney General Jeff Sessions is suggesting he'd be open to an outside counsel to review actions taken by the Justice Department during the Obama administration.

Sessions made the comments Thursday during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Hewitt referenced several high-profile matters during the Obama administration, including investigations into the Internal Revenue Service and Hillary Clinton's email practices. He asked Sessions whether he'd authorize an outside counsel to look into how those investigations were handled and to determine if charges were appropriate in any of those cases.

Sessions said "we would have to consider whether or not some outside special counsel is needed."

Democrats have called for an outside counsel to probe possible contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.



