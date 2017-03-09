Pennsylvania high school sports star, 18, raped girl, 17

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. A two-sport star at a suburban Pittsburgh has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl after allegedly luring her to his home with a gift.
Eighteen-year-old Ross Wilkerson was the leading scorer for Chartiers (SHAR'-teers) Valley High School's basketball team when he was arrested Tuesday on rape, aggravated indecent assault and other charges. He also stars on the school's baseball team and had planned to attend John Carroll University to play that sport.
Scott Township police say Wilkerson messaged the girl on Snapchat last Friday and told her to come to a pool house behind his home. Police say when the girl arrived, Wilkerson forced her to have sex.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Wilkerson and school officials have declined comment citing confidentiality rules about student matters.