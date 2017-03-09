Wires  >  AP Music

Bearded Michael Stipe finds doppelganger in David Letterman

Posted 7:22am on Thursday, Mar. 09, 2017

NEW YORK Former R.E.M. front man Michael Stipe has found a doppelganger in David Letterman.

Both the singer and the late night television icon have been sporting bushy beards lately. Letterman showed his off in a cover shot for this month's New York magazine. Stipe apparently came across a sign promoting the issue and posted a selfie alongside it on his Instagram account .

The picture delighted some people on social media who have noticed the similarity in the stars' new looks. One Twitter user has suggested they star in a biopic of ZZ Top, whose guitarists are famous for their long beards.



