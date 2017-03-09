Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Former CBS anchor Dan Rather writing book on patriotism

The Associated Press

Posted 7:12am on Thursday, Mar. 09, 2017

NEW YORK Dan Rather, the former CBS anchor who has become a prominent voice against President Donald Trump, is working on a book about patriotism.

Rather's "What Unites Us" will be published Nov. 7 by Algonquin Books, the publisher told The Associated Press on Thursday. The book is a collection of essays about topics ranging from civil rights to schools and libraries and what it means to be an American.

In a statement issued through Algonquin, Rather said that during a time "anxiety and crisis," he wanted to explore the country's ideals and how best to achieve them. Rather has developed a wide following on social media. He has nearly 2 million "likes" on his Facebook page, on which he writes often about Trump and current events.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me