Wife of 'American Pie' singer McLean gets protective order

The Associated Press

Posted 3:27pm on Wednesday, Mar. 08, 2017

ELLSWORTH, Maine A Maine court has given the ex-wife of "American Pie" singer Don McLean an order of protection against him.

McLean pleaded guilty in July to domestic violence assault. His lawyer said at the time that his punishment would be a $3,000 fine if he stayed out of trouble for a year.

Court officials say the court granted a final order of protection on Wednesday that will last for two years. It was preceded by a temporary order.

Patrisha McLean says she is glad the order was granted. Don McLean's attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

McLean is a Camden resident who was arrested in January 2016. He is best known for the song "American Pie," which topped the Billboard chart 45 years ago.



