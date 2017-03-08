Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

City gets $50K grant to create master plan for public art

The Associated Press

Posted 2:57pm on Wednesday, Mar. 08, 2017

MONTPELIER, Vt. The city of Montpelier, Vermont, has received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to create a master plan for public art and commission the city's first major public art work to be installed at a redevelopment project.

The grant has been matched by a $50,000 commitment from the city, and requires an additional $50,000 in fundraising and about $14,000 matched in in-kind services, for a total budget of $164,000 over two years.

The plan would create workshops led by teaching artists. The work commissioned through the grant will be chosen through a juried competition among Vermont artists.

A "pop up" museum will be started on March 21 called "The heART of Montpelier Gallery" at City Hall. Residents can bring objects that represent the reasons why they love Montpelier.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me