Ol’ South gets a close-up in Fort Worth film at SXSW

Anyone from Fort Worth who stumbles into the world premiere of the feature “A Bad Idea Gone Wrong” at South by Southwest on Saturday will immediately feel like they never left Cowtown.
While much of the dark comedy about two bumbling thieves who break into a house but can’t get out is indeed set inside a home in Rivercrest, there are also scenes set at Ol’ South Pancake House and the now shuttered Tony’s Pizza on the near Southside.
But director Jason Headley initially hadn’t planned on shooting in Texas at all. When the San Francisco-based filmmaker, whose résumé until that point had consisted of advertising and short subjects, was planning his feature debut, he reached out to Fort Worth’s Red Productions, for whom he had directed a commercial project in 2014. He was seeking advice about budgeting but got more than he bargained for.
“They asked, ‘Well, what are you making?’ So I sent them the script,” Headley said in a phone interview. “They came back a little while later and said, ‘We might be interested in helping you make this.’ ”
“What attracted us to it most was that it’s a compelling story held in a contained space that provided for a simple production plan perfectly suited for his first feature,” said Red Productions founder Red Sanders in an email. “And it did all of that without sacrificing [being] creative.
“ It’s this fun character exploration inside this house where no one can leave, and I remember from the first time I read the script how much I couldn’t wait to see what happens in the next scene.”
Appreciating Fort Worth
That’s how, in 2015, Headley — with some help from the Fort Worth Film Commission and the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program — ended up in Fort Worth making the indie film starring Will Rogers (“Bridge of Spies”) and Matt Jones (“NCIS”) as the unlucky looters and Eleanore Pienta as an unsuspecting housesitter.
Headley had been in North Texas before to shoot commercials, but he really appreciated Fort Worth this time around.
“I was quite charmed with Fort Worth, to be honest,” he said. “It’s a nice little town. A lot of good food and culture and museums … It was great.”
As for why he chose Tony’s and Ol’ South, each was for a different reason.
“The pizza place and that street corner I found on Google Street Maps. I wanted someplace where [the characters] could walk and where it would look interesting,” the director said. “The Ol’ South Pancake House, the guys from Red had shot there before for one of their other films.”
Guest-starring ... barbecue?
Not only will the SXSW screening be the first time audiences get to see “A Bad Idea Gone Wrong,” it’s the first time Headley has ever been to the festival. (The movie will screen two more times during the course of SXSW.)
“The funny thing is I haven’t really focused much on South By as an entity in so much as I’ve just thought about how nice it’s going to be to have the film up on a screen, in front of actually human eyeballs,” he says.
Texas is not done with Headley yet. He returns in April for the Dallas International Film Festival where “A Bad Idea Gone Wrong” will be showing.
But he also has a nonfilm-related motive for coming back.
“When I was [in Fort Worth] shooting, my wife came down and we were going to go to [the Dallas barbecue restaurant] Pecan Lodge because we’d heard such good things about it,” he recalls.
“But I was like, ‘That’s farther to drive than I want to go,’ so I didn’t make it … I’m excited to get to Pecan Lodge.”