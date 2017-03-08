Suspect who hid in PG County movie theater ceiling charged

GREENBELT, Md. A burglary suspect who ran away from police and hid inside of the ceiling of an unoccupied movie theater has been arrested.
Prince George's County police say 26-year-old Sherrod Weaver has been charged with 12 offenses including burglary, assault on a law enforcement officer, destruction of property and others.
Police say they saw Weaver break into a home in Laurel while officers were conducting surveillance. The officers tried to arrest Weaver but he threw a stolen TV at one of the officers, knocking him to the ground. That officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say Weaver then ran across the street into an empty movie theater, climbed the scaffolding behind a movie screen and hid in the ceiling for three hours before surrendering.