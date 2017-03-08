Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Tribeca to close with 'Godfather' reunion, screenings

Posted 1:12pm on Wednesday, Mar. 08, 2017

NEW YORK The 16th Tribeca Film Festival will close with a "Godfather" cast reunion and a back-to-back screening of parts one and two of Francis Ford Coppola's classic saga.

Tribeca announced Wednesday that the 45th anniversary screenings will be followed by a conversation with Coppola, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, James Caan and Talia Shire. Robert De Niro, co-founder of the festival, naturally, will also join.

The New York festival also plans several other anniversary celebrations. A 25th anniversary of "Reservoir Dogs" will be followed by a chat with Quentin Tarantino and the cast. A sing-along will be held for the 25th anniversary of Disney's "Aladdin." And Michael Moore will be at the festival for the 15th anniversary of his "Bowling for Columbine."

