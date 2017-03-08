Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ex-investment adviser pleads guilty to defrauding clients

Posted 12:02pm on Wednesday, Mar. 08, 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. A former investment adviser from Louisiana has pleaded guilty to stealing up to $9.5 million from investors.

A sentencing date wasn't immediately set for 55-year-old Bryan Lee Addington, of Ethel, following his guilty plea Monday to federal charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

A court filing says Addington defrauded at least 10 investors out of a total amount of money ranging from $1.5 million to $9.5 million between January 2010 and April 2016.

U.S Attorney Walt Green's office in Baton Rouge says Addington failed to invest funds he solicited from clients, sent them bogus account statements and sometimes paid them with money belonging to other investors.



