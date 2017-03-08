Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Iowa film company owner gets jail in abuse, porn case

The Associated Press

Posted 11:17am on Wednesday, Mar. 08, 2017

OSAGE, Iowa A northern Iowa film production company owner accused of sharing obscene material with a teenage actress has been sent to jail.

The Osage Police Department says in a news release that 55-year-old Scott Thompson, who lives in Mondovi, Wisconsin, was sentenced Tuesday in Osage to 194 days in jail, with 90 days of it suspended. He also was given two years of probation.

Court records say Thompson pleaded guilty to assault and dissemination of obscene material after prosecutors lowered the charges.

In his plea filings, Thompson says he'd committed the assault by pulling on the 17-year-old actress's body in an effort to get her to hang up a phone. He also admits showing the girl emailed photos of a nude woman.

Police say Thompson owns My Town Pictures.



