Around Cowtown: ‘The Pirate’ radio station sails into a new home

Back in September, we told you about an open mic night being held at The Live Oak where not only did rising Funkytown rock stars get to play their songs, they had their performance broadcast on 97.5 FM “The Pirate.” That’s a community supported radio station that primarily broadcasts local music and programming.
The Pirate is the brainchild of John Rody — a Texas Radio Hall of Famer, and his wife, Sallie Rody, a former Star-Telegram staffer. Until now, the shows on The Pirate have been pre-recorded in a variety of locations.
I’ve been a guest on three different shows now on the station: twice on the music talk show “The Barber Shop,” recorded at two different record stores; once on “Funkytown Podcast,” which was recorded in the hosts’ living room; and finally on Callie Dee’s hip-hop show when it was recorded at Ben Napier’s Green Audio Studios. The whole thing certainly had a pirate radio/DIY feel to it. Now, after months of work, The Pirate has a real, honest-to-goodness studio in the basement of The Brik, a special-events venue in the city’s Near Southside.
“People have been very supportive of the station — they like it,” said John Rody. “We just started having a decent signal Monday, and we’re on the air for 18 months in mono. Nobody said a word; everyone was real polite.
“Then we moved down here, and we put some of the processing in place. Now we’re in stereo; we’re going to have RDS going, so you can see what the title of the song that is playing — when you’re playing artists that are all local you need that. I don’t even know who they are half the time.”
But the improvements aren’t just technical. The one-room studio (for now — an expansion is in the works) has real turntables, a modern console, multiple microphones, and computers. It has a comfortable feel, more like a small recording studio than the industrial radio station vibe I’m used to.
The Rodys are like proud parents, and seemed happy to show me around. They are passionate about the community radio they are doing.
“There’s a little round area that will be for a singer/songwriter/ troubadour,” John said. “They’ll have five mics, their own board, their own channel in the system and so when we’re doing the show, maybe in the afternoon if they come in and want to play a little bit they can sit right in there and go — or they can record their stuff offline, and we can hold it till we want to play it.”
Recently they signed up for a satellite feed of some of the programming on Pacifica, a left-leaning community radio network based in Berkeley, Calif.
Some of the fans on Facebook were hesitant about having a politically biased program, but Rody sees it as a welcome alternative to a lot of what is available locally.
“I’ve listened to weeks of it now,” John said. “It’s highly balanced, it’s highly fair. It just tells the story this way.”
But most of the programming will still be local, and now hosts will have a place to record their shows or do them live.
If you’re interested in doing your own show, The Pirate occasionally hosts workshops for aspiring broadcasters. And if you have music you want to be played, it’s as simple as dropping a CD into a box at Avoca Coffee Roasters on Magnolia Avenue.