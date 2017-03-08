Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Miami Dolphins tender 4 exclusive rights free agents

The Associated Press

Posted 9:52am on Wednesday, Mar. 08, 2017

MIAMI The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they've tendered four exclusive rights free agents, including center Anthony Steen, who started seven games last year.

Also tendered were linebacker Mike Hull, cornerback Lafayette Pitts and tight end Thomas Duarte.

Steen, undrafted as a rookie in 2014, filled in when center Mike Pouncey was hurt last season. Hull and Pitts were valuable on special teams, and Duarte spent much of last season on the practice squad.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with less than three years of experience, and they are unable to negotiate with other teams.

