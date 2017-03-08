Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Forbidden Forest: Spooky new 'Harry Potter' exhibit to open

Posted 8:37am on Wednesday, Mar. 08, 2017

LEAVESDEN, England There's been a reunion of "Harry Potter" film veterans at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour just outside of London to prepare for the opening of a new "Forbidden Forest" wing.

There was Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, Evanna Lynch, known as Luna Lovegood in the films, and Aragog — the machine which played a very convincing giant spider.

Isaacs said Wednesday he will not allow his daughter, who is afraid of spiders, to see the exhibit until she is more comfortable with arachnids.

Lynch said she is not surprised that Harry Potter is still a prime attraction.

"Personally, growing up I felt closer to a lot of the characters than I did with my friends."

The exhibit opens March 31 on the site where the films were made.



