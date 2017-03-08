Fort Worth’s Michaela Bradshaw tries again on ‘Survivor’

When Michaela Bradshaw of Fort Worth competed on “Survivor” last season, it didn’t end well.
After nearly three weeks of “the most taxing, draining thing I’ve ever done in my life,” her fellow castaways voted her out. She didn’t even come close to winning.
Months later, the show’s producers asked Bradshaw if she’d like to give it another try.
The 25-year-old TCU grad (Class of 2012) could think of dozens of reasons to say no. But there were a million reasons to say yes.
Ultimately, the chance to pocket the $1 million prize lured her back.
“I’d love to be independently wealthy,” Bradshaw says. “This is the fastest legal shot I’ve ever seen.”
She’s one of 20 castaways in Season 34. All of the players are returning from previous seasons. This group has been dubbed “Game Changers” because its members “helped evolve the game by launching an accelerated level of competition and a proven willingness to risk it all.”
The two-hour season premiere is at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
The action takes place in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, the same location where Bradshaw competed in Season 33.
“It’s funny,” Bradshaw says. “The day before I was voted off last year, we were having a conversation: ‘Would you ever do this again?’ My answer was no.”
Here are a few of the reasons:
“First, you’re dirty and you smell bad the whole time,” Bradshaw says. “When your skin looks an entirely different color because you have caked-on dirt and when you smell so bad that you literally wake yourself up in the middle of the night because of your stench, that is draining on the morale.
“Two, you’re away from everybody you know and love. Instead, you’re around people that may like you, but you can’t trust them. I missed that environment of trust.
“And third, I work on commission [vacation club sales and real estate]. If I had a regular job where I’d get a paycheck while using my vacation days, it wouldn’t be an issue. But you’re out there striving for a million dollars that you may or may not get while risking everything that you’ve built back home.
“Those are a few good reasons why any person in their right mind would say no.”
But Bradshaw is a competitive and headstrong individual. That’s part of why two of her Gen X teammates conspired against her in the seventh episode last year. They felt threatened by her.
“After getting voted off, you finally get to eat a good meal again and your brain is restored to function,” she says. “That’s when you start thinking, ‘Oh, man, I could have done this, I should have done that.’ I was consumed with the idea that, ‘Man, now that I realize what I did wrong, I want to improve.’
“So when I was given the opportunity, I jumped on it.”
Host Jeff Probst sizes Bradshaw up this way: “Michaela is first and foremost a closer. She’s willing to do anything to win a challenge. Where her game is going to need work is her social game.
“She came in trying to play a straight-up, honest game and she would tell people everything. ‘Trust me and we’ll take them out.’ What she wasn’t watching was that the ‘them’ was already targeting her.”
After studying the episodes to critique herself, Bradshaw arrived at the same conclusion.
“You learn when watching your own season,” she says. “I saw real quick that, if you show yourself to be too athletic, too intelligent, too articulate, too competitive or otherwise unbeatable, then you’re not a person that people want to play with, no matter how trustworthy you are.
“So this time around, I’m still 100 percent me, but I didn’t necessarily let everybody else know what 100 percent of Michaela was.”