Interpretive dancer pretends to vomit at council meeting

PORTLAND, Maine Attendees of a Portland City Council meeting got an unlikely surprise during a sponsored performance.
Residents and council members at the meeting were treated to an eccentric performance by artist Sara Juli Monday night. Juli is the latest performer who was invited as part of Mayor Ethan Strimling's "Arts in the Chamber" series.
Bewildered onlookers watched as the dancer started an interpretive routine called 'Shadow Artist'. Juli bounded about doing somersaults and flailing around until she eventually jumped onto Robert Bartels' lap. Bartels, a new appointee to the Zoning Board of Appeals, then watched as Juli pretended to vomit on his lap.
The artist ended the performance after repeating the phrase "I'm so sorry". Juli received a round of applause.