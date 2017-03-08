Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Celebrity Chef Michael Symon to open restaurant

The Associated Press

Posted 12:37am on Wednesday, Mar. 08, 2017

CLEVELAND Celebrity Chef and cookbook author Michael Symon plans to open a restaurant at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this spring.

The Bar Symon restaurant planned for the airport is expected to open in April. United Concessions Group, the controlling partner for Bar Symon in airports, confirmed the plans Tuesday.

Cleveland's Bar Symon will be the third airport restaurant in the Symon chain. The first Bar Symon airport restaurant opened at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2012, and a second one opened at Washington Dulles International Airport in 2015.

Menu items include several of Symon's comfort-food favorites, including his Lola Burger and Rosemary Fries. There also will be a full bar.

The chef is the host of several shows on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel and operates several restaurants.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me