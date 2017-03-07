Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Panthers offer contract to Norwell; re-sign Jones, Bersin

The Associated Press

Posted 12:47pm on Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. The Panthers extended a contract offer to restricted free agent guard Andrew Norwell to retain his rights for next season and re-signed safety Colin Jones and wide receiver Brenton Bersin.

Jones received a two-year contract and Bersin a one-year deal Tuesday. Financial terms weren't announced.

Norwell would make $2.7 million in 2017 under the offer. Other teams can make contract offers to Norwell by April 21, but the Panthers have the right to match. If Carolina chooses not to match, it would receive a second-round draft pick as compensation.

Norwell has started 38 games in three seasons.

Carolina also extended contract offers to two exclusive rights free agents — punter Michael Palardy and center Tyler Larsen.

The Panthers have not offered a contract to restricted free agent wide receiver Philly Brown.

