Lisa Villegas no longer on the CBS 11 weather team

When DFW.com talked to Lisa Villegas for a “ Meet the meteorologist” story in October 2014, the story began by saying that she joined KTVT/Channel 11 that September without a lot of fanfare. And now it looks like she has left without a lot of fanfare as well.
As reported late last week by local-TV blogger on his “Uncle Barky’s Bytes” site, Villegas has left CBS 11, apparently also as of late last week. Lori Conrad, director of communications for CBS TV-Radio Dallas-Fort Worth, confirmed the departure to both DFW.com and Bark, but wouldn’t say much more, which is standard practice on personnel issues.
The most recent posts on Villegas’ Facebook and Twitter feeds are from March 2; Bark’s report was published March 3.
The departure creates a second vacancy on CBS 11’s weather team. The first was created when chief meteorologist Larry Mowry left for a Chicago gig, as reported almost exactly a year ago. In September, incumbent forecaster Scott Padgett was named the new chief, but since the promotion came from within, the Mowry vacancy is still technically open (morning man Jeff Jamison and weekender Jeff Ray round out the current weather team).
Interestingly, when Villegas talked to us in 2014, she said that she wasn’t filling any vacancy.
“I was very excited about joining the team because I’m not replacing anybody,” Villegas said at the time. “No one is retiring or leaving for another market. I’m just an addition to the team. People have already asked, ‘Who’s leaving?,’ and it’s great to just respond that ‘I’m not replacing anybody ... I’m just the new girl in town.’ ”
Villegas had previously worked for KRGV, an ABC affiliate in the Rio Grande Valley. She also worked for KLFY in Lafayette, La., and has done weather work in Florida, Maine, the Canadian Maritime Provinces and elsewhere.
The cliche “If you don’t like the weather in Texas, just wait 15 minutes” almost applies to DFW TV meteorologists these days. In August, weekend-evening meteorologist Ashton Altieri left WFAA/Channel 8 for a Denver gig; Jesse Hawila came aboard in October. In November, Remeisha Shade left KXAS/Channel 5 after six years with the station. Keisha Burns just joined the NBC 5 weather team. And in December, weekend-morning meteorologist Wes Houx left WFAA/Channel 8, which has added Kyle Roberts to the team.