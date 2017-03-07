Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Rhode Island attorney general objects to 38 Studios release

The Associated Press

Posted 10:52am on Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Rhode Island's attorney general is objecting to the release of secret grand jury materials from the criminal probe into the state's $75 million deal with former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's failed video game company 38 Studios.

Gov. Gina Raimondo last month asked the state Superior Court to release records from the investigation, which closed with no criminal charges.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a fellow Democrat, on Friday filed an objection to the governor's petition, although it contained no details. Kilmartin's office is expected to explain its objections in a filing later.

Raimondo says there's an "extraordinary public interest" in the 38 Studios deal and its consequences. The company moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 state million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt.



