Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

New sponsors announced for Boston July 4th celebration

The Associated Press

Posted 9:57am on Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2017

BOSTON The show will go on as Boston's iconic July Fourth concert and fireworks celebration announces a new sponsor and cable TV network.

Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said Tuesday the investment firm Eaton Vance has agreed to be the lead funder for the event for at least three years.

Bloomberg Television has signed on as a media partner and will carry the concert live on its network that typically focuses on financial news.

The changes come after David Mugar, the co-founder and longtime executive producer of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, stepped down after more than four decades of overseeing the event.

Melissa Etheridge and Andy Grammer will be guest performers at the 2017 concert. The event typically draws about a half million people to the Charles River Esplanade.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me