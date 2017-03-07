Wires  >  AP Music

Hickenlooper, musicians team up to boost music education

The Associated Press

Posted 9:17am on Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2017

DENVER Gov. John Hickenlooper is hoping to get an instrument in every student's hands with help from a number of local musicians.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2mSpUtu ) that Hickenlooper on Monday unveiled a new music-education nonprofit that aims to give all children in Colorado access to musical instruments and professional instruction. The Colorado Music Coalition's Take Note Colorado initiative provides access to music education for students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Before it can start providing lessons, Take Note is planning a fundraising concert May 4 at the FirstBank Center with big-name Colorado acts Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Slade, Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters), Tracksuit Wedding, Billy Nershi (The String Cheese Incident) and others.

