Casey Affleck to voice animatronic bear in PETA protest

The Associated Press

Posted 5:02am on Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2017

WASHINGTON Fresh off his Oscar for "Manchester by the Sea," actor Casey Affleck will be lending his voice to a protest intended to call attention to mistreatment of bears.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will bring a 7-foot-tall animatronic bear with Affleck's voice to the Agriculture Department in Washington on Tuesday.

The stunt is meant to highlight the treatment of captive bears in zoos and circus-style shows. PETA says the Agriculture Department should follow through on a promise to expand protections for bears under the Animal Welfare Act.

Affleck says in a statement that bears shouldn't be used for "cruel tourist traps."

Affleck won the Academy Award for best actor last month.



