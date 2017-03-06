Buzz is back at the Mavs games

The Dallas Mavericks began this season winning only four of their first 20 games and it seemed that for all intents and purposes that they would be better off to just tank and improve their draft lottery position.
Then, through a combination of things including free agent Harrison Barnes living up to his max contract, the emergence of Seth Curry, the signing of Yogi Ferrell and the acquisition of Nerlens Noel, the Mavs have life again.
This weekend at American Airlines Center was a perfect example of the complete 180 that has happened with the Mavs season as the arena was full of energy and excitement.
The calendar flipped over to March and the Mavs and the AAC brought back the popular DirkBurger that debuted last season and is back in honor of Nowitzki's nearing 30,000 career points. The one-third pound burger comes with jalapeno beer cheese, bacon onion marmalade, arugula and mustard horseradish aioli on a Bavarian pretzel bun and is served with French Fries.
The DirkBurger will be accompanied by a 24 oz. souvenir 'DIRK 30K Cup' with the choice of Bud Light or refillable soda. It is available throughout March during Mavs and Dallas Stars games at the Grill Zones Concession Stands at 106, 114 and 118.
This weekend, the Mavs hosted the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder. Both of those teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended today and the Mavs won both games.
Friday night's game against Memphis saw the return of former Mavs forward Chandler Parsons. Parsons was booed during pre-game intros and the crowd cheered each time he attempted to guard Nowitzki.
When Parsons signed his $94 million free agent deal with Memphis in the off-season, the Mavs signed Harrison Barnes to essentially replace him. Barnes had 18 points in the Mavs 104-100 win.
Sunday night's game brought ESPN and a national TV audience to see Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in prime time. What they saw was Westbrook's streak of consecutive 40-point games coming to an end as Dallas had their way with Oklahoma City to the tune of a 104-89 win.
The Mavs are two games out of the final playoff spot and with the team winning, the AAC is suddenly a fun place to be again.
Next up for the Mavs is the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night as Dirk is 20 points away from reaching 30,000 points.
For further Dallas Mavericks coverage, visit here.
FOLLOW JAY BETSILL ON TWITTER @THEFAMOUSJAY