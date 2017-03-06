Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Artists invited to apply for Porcupine Mountains residency

Posted 6:52pm on Monday, Mar. 06, 2017

LANSING, Mich. Artists who believe their creativity could be enhanced by a backwoods retreat can apply for the Artist-in-Residence program at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

It's open to writers, composers and visual and performing artists. Residencies last at least two weeks. Participants use a rustic cabin on the Little Union River and can obtain a three-night backcountry permit.

Artists will be asked to share their experiences with the public through demonstrations or talks. They're required to contribute an art piece representative of their stay.

The park features Lake Superior beaches, inland lakes, waterfalls and wooded peaks.

Applications for the 2017 spring, summer and fall and 2018 winter residencies are due by the end of this month.

Materials can be found at the Friends of the Porkies web page at http://www.porkies.org/artist-in-residence .



