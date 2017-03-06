Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Spielberg, Streep, Hanks may team for Pentagon Papers movie

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Posted 5:17pm on Monday, Mar. 06, 2017

LOS ANGELES Hollywood dream team Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are considering taking on some classified government documents in a feature film about the Pentagon Papers case.

A source close to the project who spoke only on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly said Monday that Spielberg has signed on to direct "The Post." The film will focus on The Washington Post's 1971 publication of the classified Vietnam War study after a federal judge barred the New York Times from covering it.

According to a report by the Hollywood trade publication Deadline, Hanks is in talks to play Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and Streep is in negotiations for the part of publisher Katharine Graham. "The Post" would mark Hanks' fifth outing with Spielberg.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me