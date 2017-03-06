The Ranch alters pure country format, radio fans say, ‘git a rope’

Don’t mess with The Sound of Texas.
KFWR/95.9 “The Ranch,” which has studios in Sundance Square, quietly altered its format recently, taking the station from a Texas-country and “Red Dirt” music format to promos boasting a “no-limits playlist” and “alternative country.” Which still includes a lot of Texas country and Red Dirt music.
For the uninitiated, sometimes it can be hard to tell the difference: As I write this sentence, Fort Worth-based country artist Cody Jinks’ excellent cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” is playing on the station.
But before I tuned in, the Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider” was among the songs listed in the song history section of the station’s website. Even though there’s a bit of twang to that song, it kinda stretches the definition of “country.” But the mere addition of more mainstream country artists — Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley — to the playlist is what’s really not going over well with fans.
“Deleted 95.9 off my radio presets after more than 10 years,” says one comment on the station’s Facebook page. “Nice new format if that’s what you call it.”
Another: “Before you know it you guys are gonna be playing [Luke] Bryan! I listen to y’all so I don't have to hear that Nashville pop [b.s] now you guys are slowly adding it in.”
And: “What in the coon dog hell is alternative country? Better get right before it’s too late!”
We’ve got email queries out to station representatives and will update when we hear from them.
The Ranch has always been a bit of a maverick on the local country-radio scene, providing, yes, an alternative to more mainstream country giants KPLX/99.5 FM “The Wolf” and KSCS/96.3 FM, both of which have the kind of full-market signals that get them better ratings than stations with limited DFW reach such as The Ranch, whose transmitter is in Jacksboro, putting its strongest reach in Fort Worth and points west.
And, for those of us who aren’t purists, the station still sounds pretty good and a welcome change from the more superstar-oriented formats. But the website Saving Country Music, which first reported about the format change, puts it in perspective.
“For independent and Texas country fans who often share a radio with co-workers and are used to hearing [Ranch playlist additions Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, and Miranda Lambert] in the rotation along with Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Sam Hunt, they’re probably wondering what all the hubbub is about,” reads a lengthy post on the website. “They feel lucky to hear a Chris Stapleton song every once in a while, and can’t imagine a station that regularly plays Sturgill Simpson and the Turnpike Troubadours.
“But this is the reason country music these days marks a dividing line of the culture war. True country fans, especially ones that have been listening to The Ranch for years as a safe harbor from pop country, are so diametrically opposed to mainstream music, they would rather hear rock or pop invade their radio station than even the best of what country radio’s mainstream stations play.”
(Speaking of rock or pop, as I write this sentence, southern-rock band the Georgia Satellites’ 1986 hit “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” is playing.)
As Saving Country Music points out, there is even a “Boycott 95.9 FM The Ranch” Facebook page, although it currently has only 36 “likes.”
In its post, dated March 5, Saving Country did a song analysis based on a roughly three-hour Saturday playlist block. “ Out of 54 songs, only TWO could be considered current mainstream country music singles,” the post says. “That’s less than 4% of the playlist. And those two songs .... ‘My Church’ by Maren Morris, and ‘Vice’ by Miranda Lambert, are both critically acclaimed singles from women .” And, the site notes, both are from Texas, including Arlington’s Morris, who may have had a breakout 2016 but is still, strictly speaking, a local artist.
After the initial post, some listeners pointed out to Saving Country Music the addition of the occasional classic-rock song. But even loosening its definition of “mainstream,” Saving Classic Country saw the change as positive — anything that might add Ranch listeners is essentially a good thing. And any format change tends to alienate a certain portion of the listenership before settling down and pulling in new listeners.
“The Ranch still comprises one of the best playlists in the entire country,” the Saving Country Music post says. “And if people want to see it remain filled with the best of Texas country and Americana, and inspire other radio stations to adopt similar formats, they should support it instead of slogging it.”