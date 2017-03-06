Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Defense in ex-NFL star's murder trial claims new evidence

The Associated Press

Posted 12:27pm on Monday, Mar. 06, 2017

BOSTON The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been sent home early after the judge said he needed time to consider a claim that Hernandez's lawyers have new evidence that could help their client.

Attorney Ronald Sullivan told Judge Jeffrey Locke on Monday that a street sweeper who passed by the 2012 drive-by shooting scene saw a woman or someone with braids rising from the sunroof of a white SUV and holding what appeared to be a recording device.

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan said the street sweeper did not mention a white SUV during his initial police interview.

Locke took a defense motion to dismiss under advisement.



