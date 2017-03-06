Untapped festival morphs into Index Fest

If you can’t keep the number of festivals in North Texas straight, we can’t blame you.
Today comes word that Untapped -- the annual music and beer fest with dates in various Texas metros including Fort Worth and Dallas -- is morphing into Index Fest, also a celebration of music, beer, food and art that will have multiple dates throughout the state. The festival will debut May 13 in Austin on the grounds of the Austin American-Statesman.
That will be followed by a Fort Worth date at Panther Island Pavilion on June 3. The Dallas, Houston and San Antonio stops are not yet scheduled. No word yet on who any of the performers will be.
So how will Index differ from Untapped? According to a release, “picking up where the Untapped craft beer and music festival series left off, Index Fest will expand the programming. The same focus on curating the best craft beer and music will remain, but the long-term vision for Index Fest includes elevating the new components of high-quality food and arts to similar levels.”
Of course, those with even short memories may remember that the name Index Fest is not new. The original Index Fest ran from 2012-2014 as a music festival in Deep Ellum.
Tickets for the Fort Worth show range form $19.50 (concert only) to three levels of beer tasting tickets that range from $32.50-$90.00. For more information, go to IndexFest.com.