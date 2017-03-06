Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Emma Watson hits back at critics of provocative photo shoot

By MARCELA ISAZA

Associated Press

Posted 9:37am on Monday, Mar. 06, 2017

LOS ANGELES Emma Watson has hit back at critics who claimed her recent photoshoot for Vanity Fair betrayed her feminist ideals.

In one image from the shoot, photographed by Tim Walker, Watson poses in a crochet white top that reveals part of her cleavage.

The 26-year-old Watson told The Associated Press on Saturday that the controversy represented "a fundamental and complete misunderstanding of what feminism is." She says, "Feminism is about equality and it's about choice." She adds: "Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women."

The British actress stars as Belle in Disney's live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast," which hits theaters next week.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me