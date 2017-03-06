Wires  >  AP Music

Fantasia Barrino suffers burns, cancels concert

The Associated Press

Posted 8:02am on Monday, Mar. 06, 2017

Fantasia Barrino has canceled a concert in Tennessee after suffering what her husband says are second-degree burns in an accident.

A post on the singer's Instagram account Sunday, attributed to husband Kendall Taylor, includes a picture of Barrino with a bandage around her arm. It says she experienced second-degree burns on the arm earlier Sunday. He says the injury forced her to cancel Sunday's scheduled show in Memphis.

The account also posted a picture on Saturday showing Taylor lying on a hospital bed with Barrino by his side. The caption read in part, "When we walk up out of this Hospital we are ready to fight again."

