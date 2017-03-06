Free Spring Break activities for families in DFW

For parents, s pring break is a love-hate proposition. Sure, it’s nice for kids to get a break from studies and homework, but the prospect of having to spend hard-earned cash for activities to entertain those children so soon after the holiday deluge can be daunting. For a family of four, a spring break jaunt could easily set you back a couple thousand dollars, and even a well-planned staycation can cost hundreds of dollars.
How can your family have fun during spring break without breaking the bank?
Here are some free options in Dallas-Fort Worth, broken down by a child’s interest, that will keep your students happy without making a dent on your family budget.
For the artist
• Get creative at Amon Carter Museum of American Art
This year’s Fun Week at the Amon Carter is geared toward tweens and teens. The museum will offer gallery games, creativity challenges, printmaking and an art project that have been designed to get older children to create, compete and consider American art in a new way. Parents and caregivers should plan on staying at the museum with kids younger than 16 during Fun Week hours.
Recommended for: 11 and older
When: 1-3 p.m. March 14 through March 17
Where: Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth
Info: 817-989-5030; www.cartermuseum.org
Good to know: Admission to the museum is always free.
• Spring Break Wonders at the Modern
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is usually closed Mondays, but will offer free admission March 13. In addition, spring break programming will also be available through March 16. Each session is led by a docent and includes a gallery project designed by the education department.
Don’t forget to check out a free sketchbook at the admission desk.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 13; spring break sessions are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through March 17.
Where: 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth
Info: 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
Good to know: On March 13, Cafe Modern will open the Modern Grill and serve hot dogs, chips and cookies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each child 12 and younger will get a free hot dog and bag of chips.
For the nature lover
• Explore BRIT
The Botanical Research Institute of Texas is open for free public tours every Thursday and the first Saturday of every month. Learn about BRIT research programs and the herbarium, and take a tour of the new LEED platinum home. On First Saturdays, explore the pocket prairie, participate in plant IDs or attend storytime.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-noon, first Saturday of the month
Where: 1700 University Drive, Fort Worth
Info: 817-332-4441, http://www.brit.org
Good to know: BRIT offers a preschool program and summer camp.
• Take in the beauty at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Down the road from BRIT, head over to the oldest botanic garden in Texas. By March, you’ll see peach, cherry, and crab apple trees bloom and you might even spot tulips and daffodils.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth
Info: 817-392-5510, http://www.fwbg.org/
Good to know: The main garden is free. There are fees for the Japanese Garden and conservatory.
For the music lover
• Listen to the classics through Bancroft Family Concerts
The Bancroft Family Concerts series, presented by the Fine Arts Chamber Players, is a casual introduction to classical music for youngsters. Upcoming concerts include the Brahms Trio, the Cliburn in Concert and the Cézanne Quartet.
Recommended for: All ages
When: Doors open at 2:30 p.m., performance at 3 p.m. March 25, April 15 and May 13
Where: Horchow Auditorium at Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas
Info: http://www.fineartschamberplayers.org/
Good to know: Seating is first come, first served.
• Cowtown Opry
Most every Sunday, fans can enjoy a free Western music concert at the Livestock Exchange Building in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The Cowtown Opry Club specializes in all forms of music associated with the American cowboy, including Texas music, music from the singing-cowboy movies, old-time cowboy ballads and Western swing.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 2 p.m. Sundays
Where: 131 E. Exchange Ave. Fort Worth
Info: https://www.cowtownopry.org/
Good to know: For a schedule of performances, go to the website at https://www.cowtownopry.org/schedule
For the outdoor adventurer
• Reel in some fun at Flyfest
Experienced and first-time anglers are invited to the banks of the Trinity River, where the Tarrant Regional Water District will release 2,200 pounds of trout during Flyfest. There will be lessons on casting and fishing, kids activities, cooking demos and classes for Boy Scouts to earn a fly-fishing merit badge. There will also be competitive challenges to win prizes.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11
Where: Intersection of Bryant Irvin Road and River Park Drive in Fort Worth. Park at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road, Fort Worth,
Info: http://trwdflyfest.com/
Good to know: Bring your own rod and bait to fish along the Trinity. A fishing license is required for anglers age 17 and older. The event is free, however, some lectures have a small fee that can be paid on site. Check website for details: http://trwdflyfest.com/
• Take a hike at River Legacy Parks
Every second Saturday of every month, River Legacy offers a family-friendly guided nature walk. You’ll be able to explore the nature trails surrounding the Living Science Center. For little ones, there’s also a free storytime every third Saturday of each month. Space is limited for both activities so call in advance to RSVP at 817-860-6752.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 2-3 p.m. March 11
Where: River Legacy Living Science Center, 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Info: 817-860-6752; www.riverlegacy.org
Good to know: During spring break week (March 13-17), River Legacy is also offering inexpensive science and nature activities that include tree and bug hikes, as well as up-close and personal animal investigations of reptiles and mammals. Each activity includes fun interactive components. Cost is $2 per person; children 2 and younger get in free and must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and tickets are available on the day of each event, first come, first served.
For the learner
• Lego Americana Roadshow at Stonebriar mall
If your child loves history and Legos, this is the exhibit for you. View large-scale replicas of some of the country’s beloved landmarks, including the U.S. Capitol Building, the Statue of Liberty, the White House and the Lincoln Memorial.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through March 4; noon-6 p.m. March 5
Where: Stonebriar Centre, 2601 Preston Road, Frisco
Info: https://www.lego.com/en-us/stores/events/americana-roadshow
Good to know: Toss a penny into the Lincoln Memorial for good luck.
• Bureau of Engraving and Printing tour
See how billions of dollars are printed from an enclosed walkway above the production floor of the U.S. Treasury’s printing plant. More than half of the nation’s paper currency is produced in Fort Worth. Reservations are not required.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Where: 9000 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth
Info: 817-231-4000; www.moneyfactory.gov
Good to know: The visitor center has a gift shop where you can purchase uncut currency sheets and other specialty products.