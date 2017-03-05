Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Detroit museum plans new round of outdoor art reproductions

The Associated Press

Posted 3:37pm on Sunday, Mar. 05, 2017

DETROIT The Detroit Institute of Arts is planning the latest edition of a program that places reproductions of artwork outdoors in southeastern Michigan.

This year the museum is collaborating for "Inside/Out" to include 10 reproductions of objects from the collection of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reproductions from both museums will be in 11 communities from April to July and in 10 other venues from August to October. Each community will have seven to 12 clustered within walking or biking distance. Exact locations will be posted online.

Detroit's Lafayette Park, the Detroit International Wildlife Refuge, Allen Park and Oakland County's Highland Township are participating for the first time.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation sponsors the program, now in its eighth year.

---

Online:

http://www.dia.org/insideout



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me