Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Early 1900s store for sale after failing as music venue

The Associated Press

Posted 9:57am on Sunday, Mar. 05, 2017

BILOXI, Miss. Developers once hoped to turn a former department store in Biloxi into a thriving entertainment venue.

But the Kress Live building in downtown Biloxi now sits empty, awaiting a new owner. And the Sun-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2lESABK) the price has dropped 23 percent since August, when it went on the market for $2.35 million.

Montel Luffey with Southeast Commercial in Gulfport says the bank-owned building is now listing for $1.8 million.

The building dates back to the early 1900s and was originally an S.H. Kress department store.

Developers who renovated the building in a 2014 project hoped to make it a music venue. But it's time as an entertainment venue was short and it was up for sale last year.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me