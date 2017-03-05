Early 1900s store for sale after failing as music venue

BILOXI, Miss. Developers once hoped to turn a former department store in Biloxi into a thriving entertainment venue.
But the Kress Live building in downtown Biloxi now sits empty, awaiting a new owner. And the Sun-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2lESABK) the price has dropped 23 percent since August, when it went on the market for $2.35 million.
Montel Luffey with Southeast Commercial in Gulfport says the bank-owned building is now listing for $1.8 million.
The building dates back to the early 1900s and was originally an S.H. Kress department store.
Developers who renovated the building in a 2014 project hoped to make it a music venue. But it's time as an entertainment venue was short and it was up for sale last year.