Decision on fate of Cincinnati's King Records gets delayed

CINCINNATI The former home of Cincinnati's legendary King Records received a stay of execution after a hearing on whether the building's owner can demolish the structure was continued for six months.
The city's Historic Conservation Board was scheduled to hear the case on Monday, but both sides agreed to delay the hearing until Aug. 27 in hopes that a deal can be struck to save the building.
Dynamic Industries believes that demolishing the studio would make the 12-acre site that it sits on more valuable for a potential sale.
The city has offered $220,000 to purchase the building with hopes of restoring the recording studio and constructing a small museum similar to Memphis' Sun Records.
King Records was the nation's sixth-largest record company at its peak during the 1940s and 1950s.