Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner

By JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

Posted 10:42pm on Saturday, Mar. 04, 2017

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has declared that the media are the "enemy of the people," but his administration is willing to joke around with reporters — and poke fun at itself — in a venerable Washington tradition.

Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker Saturday night at the 132nd annual Gridiron Dinner, a comedic white-tie affair featuring skits, songs and speeches. He called the dinner "a light-hearted respite" from bruising beltway politics and dished out a number of jokes, including a dig at the Best Picture snafu at least week's Academy Awards.

Pence said: "We haven't seen that many shocked Hollywood liberals since Nov. 8th," recalling Trump's upset Election Day victory.

Trump did not attend the dinner, instead spending the weekend at his coastal Florida estate.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me