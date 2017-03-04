Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Police search for man in hockey mask who attacked reporter

The Associated Press

Posted 5:52pm on Saturday, Mar. 04, 2017

NEW YORK New York City police are looking for a man in a hockey mask who attacked a television reporter on air.

ABC 7 News reporter CeFaan Kim was doing a broadcast Friday evening on Manhattan's Lower East Side for the 11 p.m. news when a man wearing a black leather jacket and mask came up behind him and wrapped his arm around the reporter's neck. The camera catches them scuffle and the man is seen hitting Kim. The man takes off his mask to reveal a bushy black beard. His friend, also in a red mask, tries to separate the two.

They continue to argue before the segment cuts off. Kim shared a link to the broadcast on his Twitter page Saturday and asked viewers to be on the lookout.



