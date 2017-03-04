Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Another award for Viola Davis: Harvard 'Artist of the Year'

The Associated Press

Posted 12:12am on Saturday, Mar. 04, 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Fresh from her best supporting actress Oscar win for her role in "Fences," Viola Davis is set to receive the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Award.

Davis will accept her arts medal at a ceremony Saturday at Harvard's Cultural Rhythms Festival.

In addition to the Oscar, Davis received the Critics' Choice, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of "Fences," an August Wilson play.

Davis co-starred in the play's 2010 Broadway revival with Denzel Washington. Her performance in the play earned her a Tony award.

Davis currently stars in the television show, "How to Get Away with Murder."

Previous winners include Quincy Jones, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Shakira.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me