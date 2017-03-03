Guest lecturer calls protesting students 'seriously scary'

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. A libertarian author who's been called a white nationalist says Vermont college students who protested his guest lecture were "scary."
Middlebury College says a professor was injured by a protester following a demonstration against guest speaker Charles Murray.
The Southern Poverty Law Center considers Murray a white nationalist who argues blacks, Latinos and women are genetically inferior. Protests of his Thursday lecture forced the college to move it to another room.
The college says Murray and professor Allison Stanger (STANG'-er) were surrounded by a group of protesters and a protester pulled Stanger's hair, twisting her neck. It says the group climbed onto the hood of their car and threw a traffic sign in front of it.
Stanger was treated at a hospital and released. Murray tweeted the "Middlebury administration was exemplary. The students were seriously scary."