Pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives sued for plagiarism

The Associated Press

Posted 4:52am on Friday, Mar. 03, 2017

MADRID A Cuban singer and music producer has filed a plagiarism lawsuit against pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives for allegedly copying excerpts of a decade-old song in the Colombian duo's award-winning music hit 'La Bicicleta.'

The song — whose title translates to 'The Bike' — won last year's Grammy Latino award and was recognized again last month by the Billboard Awards as best 2016 Hot Latin Song.

Madrid judicial authorities said that a judge in the Spanish capital has accepted the suit filed Thursday by MDRB Music Publishing, the label of Livan Rafael Castellanos. The singer, who is based in Madrid and is also known as Livam, argues that parts of his 1997 song 'Yo te quiero tanto' were plagiarized in the hit.



