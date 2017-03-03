Catching spring fever: Spring festivals 2017: Your guide to outdoor fun in DFW

There wasn’t much of a winter this year in North Texas. But that doesn’t we mean we still shouldn’t be happy that spring is around the corner.
Because spring in DFW means street festivals — and giant turkey legs and live music and craft beer and amazing art and …
Well, you get the idea.
So before the summer sun starts beating down on us, this is the perfect time of year to get outside and soak in spring. Here’s our guide to upcoming (mostly) outdoor get-togethers.
MARCH
North Texas Irish Festival
Friday-Sunday
This long-running gathering in advance of St. Patrick’s Day features a plethora of music (The Elders, Barrule, Beyond the Pale and many more), food, dance and storytellers. Free 6-7 p.m. Friday, $10 7 p.m.-close; $20 Saturday, $15 Sunday; discounts online and through Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores. Fair Park, Dallas. www.ntif.org.
Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival
March 11
The big annual parade down Greenville Avenue starts at 11 a.m. and is followed by a concert showcasing Jimmy Eat World, Rooney, the Unlikely Candidates, Sealion and more. Parade begins at Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street, ends at Yale/SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway. Concert $15, $85 VIP. www.dallasstpats.com or www.dallasstpatricksparade.com.
Tater Tots and Beer Festival
March 11
If you’re over festivals for beer and tacos, here’s one dedicated to a forgotten food group: tater tots. The Fort Worth stop is part of a national tour of potato madness, where you can sample different tots and wash them down with craft beer. 3-6 p.m. $36 general admission, includes tots and beer sampling; $75 sampling and VIP areas. Gateway Park, 750 Beach St., Fort Worth. tatertotfestival.com.
Tejano Spring Music Festival
March 12
A lineup of Tejano acts will perform, and there will be a number of activities. Free. Noon-4 p.m. Traders Village, 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie. tradersvillage.com.
Color Vibe
March 18
This 5K run and dance party takes on a colorful hue, as it is thrown in the honor of the Hindu spring festival called Holi. That’s the day where everyone gets dusted in a cloud of visually vibrant powder. 9 a.m. $65. Globe Life Park, Arlington. www.thecolorvibe.com.
Bacon and Beer Classic
March 18
With many bacon-themed dishes and more than 50 craft beers on hand, this celebration revels in all things related to what may be the world’s favorite meat and beverage. This is the first time the traveling festival has been in North Texas. 12:30 p.m. afternoon session, 4 p.m. evening, 8:30 p.m. night. $45-$55. The Foundry, 2303 Pittman St., Dallas. www.baconandbeerclassic.com.
General Granbury’s Birthday
March 18-19
It’s a birthday party with a lot more than cake — though there will be cake, and it will be free. More than that, there will be bull riding, a parade, a barbecue cook-off and outhouse racing (yes, that’s a thing). Free. Downtown Granbury Square. granburysquare.com.
So What?! Music Festival
March 24-26
It’s a feast of pop-punk, emo and metalcore at this three-day party featuring such acts as Forever the Sickest Kids, We the Kings, Mayday, the Story So Far and He Is Legend. The March 24 concerts are at venues all over Deep Ellum. The March 25-26 performances are at AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie. $149 three-day pass, $100 two-day pass, $60 Saturday and Sunday single-day passes. sowhatmusicfestival.com.
Kwestival
March 25
Dallas throws a party for itself with a family-friendly event where neighborhoods are represented in a variety of “stations.” Vendors from Oak Cliff, Deep Ellum and Lower Greenville, among other areas, will all be there. $4.99. Fair Park, Dallas. www.kwestival.com.
Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival
March 30-April 1
Please your palate as leading chefs from such eateries as Bird Cafe, 18th & Vine and Ellerbe Fine Foods show off their stuff. Also take part in a barbecue showdown, Desserts After Dark, and Burgers, Brews & Blues. A VIP pass ($400) gets you access to five events, but you can purchase tickets to individual events, which will be held at a locations around Fort Worth. fortworthfoodandwinefestival.com.
Big Texas Beer Fest
March 31-April 1
Look for more than 120 breweries and 500 beers — as well as a few bands and some food trucks — at this year’s event. $35-$65. Fair Park, Dallas. www.bigtexasbeerfest.com.
APRIL
Savor Dallas
April 6-9
This four-day food fest features some of the area’s top chefs from more than 75 restaurants. $55-$225 for individual events; $400 all-inclusive package. savordallas.com.
Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival
April 7-9
Texas’ favorite flower gets its time to shine at this three-day party with live music, arts and crafts, children’s activities, and bluebonnet-trail maps. Free; $30 for the Wine Wander each day. 101 N. Main St. West, Ennis. www.visitennis.org.
Deep Ellum Arts Festival
April 7-9
Art, food and live music come together in this annual salute to one of Dallas’ most distinctive and historic neighborhoods. Free. deepellumartsfestival.com.
New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail and the Blessing of the Vines
April 8
A benediction over grapevines followed by wine tasting and entertainment makes for a particularly Grapevine experience. Participants must be 21 or over. 11 a.m. $45. www.grapevinetexasusa.com.
VINO-Palooza Wine & Music Festival
April 8-9
Yellowcard’s Ryan Key, Ryan Cabrera, Son of Stan, Castro and others will perform unplugged, while tastings will be available from such vendors as Max’s Wine Dive and Panther Island Brewing. The April 8 event is at 1-5 p.m. at Shipping & Receiving, 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth; April 9 is at 1 p.m. at Happiest Hour, 2616 Olive St., Dallas. $65-$100 for Dallas, $65 for Fort Worth. www.vino-palooza.com.
Scarborough Renaissance Festival
April 8-May 29
Get ready to go back to medieval times, turkey legs and all. The event is open Saturdays, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. $24-$28, $12-$13 ages 5-12. 2511 Farm Road 66, Waxahachie. www.srfestival.com.
Old Town Keller Crawfish Krawl
April 8
In addition to the crawfish, there will be live music, games, and arts and crafts. Noon-9 p.m. Free. 132 Olive St., downtown Keller. http://oltownkeller.publishpath.com.
Big Mamou Cajun Festival
April 8-9
Expect music and lots of food, including gumbo and crawfish. Free. Noon. Traders Village, 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie. tradersvillage.com.
Crockett Creates
April 15
West 7th will be the scene of this interactive art festival that will also feature food and music. Free. Noon-8 p.m. 2900 Crockett St., Fort Worth. www.west-7th.com/event/crockett-creates.
Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival
April 20-23
Fort Worth’s signature festival showcases tons of visual art, food and music. Acts this year include Rodney Crowell, Joey Green, Austin Allsup, Doyle Bramhall II, Bettye LaVette, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Cut Throat Finches. Free. Downtown Fort Worth. www.mainstreetartsfest.org.
Grand Prairie Main Street Fest
April 21-23
Expect a carnival and food, plus music from Pat Green, Reckless Kelly and La Mafia. Free. West Main Street in Grand Prairie. mainstreetfest.com.
Earth Day Texas
April 21-23
Environmentalism is the focus of this get-together with films, music, speakers, workshops and seminars. Free. Fair Park, Dallas. earthdaytx.org.
Something Wonderful
April 22-23
Fort Worth’s major EDM festival returns to Texas Motor Speedway with Porter Robinson, Nora en Pure, Slushii, DJ Snake and many more. Two-day tickets $119.95-$179.95. 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth. somethingwonderful.com.
Japanese Garden Spring Festival
April 22-23
Take part in such traditional Japanese arts as martial arts, raku and tea ceremonies in a beautiful setting. $8, $4 ages 4-12, free age 3 and under. Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd. www.fwbg.org.
Art in the Square
April 28-30
Lots of art, entertainment, food trucks (Spin Sushi, Chez Flo and more) and bistro fare (Frezko Taco Spot, Burger Shack and others) make this a must for Southlake-area residents. Free. Southlake Town Square. www.artinthesquare.com.
Denton Arts & Jazz Festival
April 28-30
This annual event attracts a large slate of jazz, blues, country and rock performers. Headliners this year are the Jack DeJohnette Trio, Aaron Neville and Brave Combo. Free. Quakertown Park, 321 E. McKinney St., Denton. www.dentonjazzfest.com.
Granbury Wine Walk
April 28-29
Several wineries will participate in two nights of savoring and sipping in Hood County. 2-8 p.m. April 28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29. $27-$35. www.granburywinewalk.com.
Arbor Daze
April 29
In addition to entertainment, there will be carnival rides, food vendors, a kids’ zone and a tree giveaway. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Euless Family Life Center, 300 W. Midway Drive. www.arbordaze.org.
Taco Libre Dallas
April 29
Lucha libre wrestling, tacos and music — what’s better? Los Skarnales and Piñata Protest perform. 3 p.m. $16, $10 children. Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. www.tacolibrefest.com.
Hops and Props
April 29
Beer goes with everything these days, including military equipment and helicopters. Sixteen craft brewers will be on hand for this festival featuring military and vintage aircraft, helicopter rides, and a military encampment with re-enactors. There will also be music, vendors, children’s activities, food and more. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. $30. Fort Worth Aviation Museum, 3300 Ross Ave., Fort Worth. 855-733-8627; fortworthaviationmuseum.com.
Fortress Festival
April 29-30
The inaugural edition of this new Fort Worth music fest will bring Run the Jewels, Purity Ring, Slowdive and Flying Lotus, among others, to Cowtown. $65-$275. Cultural District, Fort Worth. www.fortressfestival.com.
Cowtown Conjunto Festival
April 30
Dwayne Verheyden and the Squeezebox Bandits are just two of the acts playing this annual salute to conjunto music. Free. Noon. Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. www.panchopistolasfm.com.
Near Southside Open Streets
April 30
Magnolia Avenue and adjacent streets in one of Fort Worth’s most happening neighborhoods will be blocked off to traffic for four hours, allowing for a pedestrian takeover with food trucks, yoga classes, face painters and more. Noon-4 p.m. Free. Magnolia Avenue from Eighth Avenue to Hemphill Street. www.nearsouthsidefw.org.
MAY
Mayfest
May 4-7
With several stages of entertainment and tons of food, art and activities, this is one of Fort Worth’s biggest street parties. $5-$8. Trinity Park, 2401 University Drive, Fort Worth. www.mayfest.org.
ChocolateFest
May 5-6
The celebration of all things chocolate returns. Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St. Ticket details TBA. www.chocolatefestgrapevine.org.
Texas Scottish Festival & Highland Games
May 5-7
Dust off your kilt and head to Arlington for Scottish games, food and music. $12-$25, $5-$8 children. Maverick Stadium, University of Texas at Arlington. www.texasscottishfestival.com.
Homegrown Music & Arts Festival
May 13
Tim DeLaughter’s pre-Polyphonic Spree outfit Tripping Daisy re-forms for this show along with White Denim, Mutemath and Cure for Paranoia, among others. $50. Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St., Dallas. homegrownfest.com.
Grapevine Main Street Fest
May 19-21
Craft brews, wine, music and food are at the heart of this street party. Details TBA. Downtown Grapevine. www.grapevinetexasusa.com.
Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival
May 19-21
The B-52s, X Ambassadors, Guster and Martha Davis & the Motels headline this year. $30-$65. Galatyn Park, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. www.wildflowerfestival.com.
Taste Addison
May 19-21
One of DFW’s most popular food festivals returns. $15-$20. Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle. tasteaddisontexas.com.
DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival
May 21
Dragon boat races, Asian folk dances and performances. Free. 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Lake Carolyn at the Las Colinas Urban Center. www.dfwdragonboatfestival.com.
Art on the Greene
May 26-28
Appreciating art in a serene surrounding is the draw of this festival that also features food and music. Free. Richard Greene Linear Park, Arlington. artonthegreene.com.
National Polka Festival
May 26-28
Bust out the kolaches and dance. Brave Combo will be playing (of course), as well as the Ennis Czech Boys, the Dujka Brothers and many more. Admission to halls $9-$13; downtown events free. Downtown Ennis. www.nationalpolkafestival.com.