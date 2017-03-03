From banana pudding to French macarons at new Fort Worth bakeries

FORT WORTH Not many customers find their way to Loft22 Cakes near downtown.
But more come now for Tareka L. Lofton’s cupcakes and banana pudding.
“You know Leon Bridges? He was just here,” Lofton casually said one day this week as she topped off the butterscotch-banana pudding in the tiny bake shop on East Daggett Avenue off South Main Street.
Musicians stop in from nearby clubs and studios. More patrons come now for coffee and croissant sandwiches, since Loft22 is the only restaurant for several blocks.
Lofton hopes to match the success of Stir Crazy Baked Goods, which started in that location before moving to West Magnolia Avenue.
Loft22’s choices include whipped strawberry cheescake or “caveman cookies” with chocolate chips, caramel, Cap’n Crunch and potato chips (“everything you’d find in a man-cave,” she said).
It’s a simple, one-person shop with cupcakes, cookies, coffee and special-order cakes. Lofton said she hopes to expand the choices.
Loft22 opens at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, closing at 6 p.m. weekdays and 4 p.m. Saturdays; 106 E. Daggett Ave., 682-841-1771, loft22cakes.com.
The bread blocks
Meanwhile, Stir Crazy and Great Harvest Bread Co. are both flourishing within a block on West Magnolia Avenue.
On a stop this week, Stir Crazy offered a full selection of artisan cupcakes such as blueberry-basil, coconut-lemon and raspberry-hibiscus. Some are gluten-free.
Stir Crazy also offers a choice of full cakes, pies, savory quiches, sausage rolls and a daily soup, along with a potpie on Fridays.
It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays and lunch Mondays; 1251 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-862-9058, stircrazybakedgoods.com.
Less than a block west, Montana-based Great Harvest Bread Co. serves cookies, biscuits and a full lunch menu of salads and sandwiches such as pecan chicken salad or three-seed hummus on fresh-baked breads such as seeded honey whole wheat.
It’s open for breakfast and lunch daily except Sundays; 1305 W. Magnolia Ave., 682-708-7228, greatharvestbread.com.
Macarons in March
Savor Pâtisserie is in Fort Worth, but not for long.
The fabled French macaron shop from Dallas’ Casa Linda neighborhood has opened a temporary store in the West 7th shops.
This is a terrible tease, but Savor is tempting us with salted-caramel, red-velvet and birthday-cake macarons, only for March.
The Dallas shop started this way, opening as a pop-up on a Valentine’s Day.
The Fort Worth shop also has macaron-making classes on weekends. It’s open from noon till mid-evening daily at 2926 Crockett St., between Rafaín and Social House. No phone, but try Facebook or savorpatisserie.com.
Nearly open
Americado, a contemporary food hall with stands serving rotisserie chicken, tacos, cocktails and coffees, is expected to open next week at 2000 W. Berry St.
The same company also will open La Zona, a Spanish tapas restaurant, bar and patio at 1264 W. Magnolia Ave.; lazonamagnolia.com.
Istanbul Grill, the Sensel family’s standout restaurant from Arlington, will open about mid-March in Sundance Square; sundancesquare.com.
Waters Restaurant now plans a late March opening at 301 Main St.; facebook.com/WatersTexas.